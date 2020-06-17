Honda Civic Diesel BS-VI Bookings Commence, To Launch Next Month in India

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has commenced pre-launch bookings for BS-6 Diesel variants of its 10th Generation Honda Civic which will go on sale from July 2020. Buyers can book the sedan from the comfort of their home through HCIL’s online sales platform "Honda from Home", alongside the company’s authorized dealership network across the country. The Petrol version of the Honda Civic has been BS-6 compliant since its launch in March 2019.

In its petrol version, the Civic comes with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a highly advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that offers a very responsive driving performance and good fuel economy. The diesel version of the Civic is powered by 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel turbo engine mated to a 6 speed Manual Transmission offering excellent driving performance and will now be BS-6 compliant.

In its BS-VI avatar, the Honda Civic diesel will remain the same as its BS-IV counterpart. Also remaining the same will be the feature list including -- 6.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6.9-inch TFT MID (multi-information display) for the instrument console, dual-zone climate control system, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, 8-way powered driver seat, remote engine starter, sunroof, etc.

In terms of safety, the car will get dual front airbags, side airbags, and side curtain airbag, lane-watch camera, ABS, EBD, electric parking brake with auto hold, emergency stop signal, reverse parking camera, vehicle stability assist, agile handling assist and hill start assist among others.