Honda Civic Leads Executive-Sedan Segment in October 2019

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) maintained its leadership in the executive-sedan segment as the company clocked 30 percent month-on-month growth in sales of Civic with 436 units in October 2019. The company sold 336 units of Civic in September 2019. The market share for Civic in the month of October’19 stood at 53percent, in its segment. Since its launch in March’19, HCIL has sold 4375 units of Civic till October’19.

Civic is not only leading the segment sales but also contributing to overall growth of the Executive Sedan segment. The cumulative sales for the segment from April - October 2019 stands at 4,763 units with a growth of 9.5% as compared 4,350 units in the same period last year.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The comeback of the Civic this year has given the much needed boost to the executive sedan segment and its one of the few segments which have grown despite the current market slowdown. This reaffirms our confidence in the sedan category that there are customers who prefer sedans for their stylish looks and superb driving dynamics. We are thankful to our esteemed customers who have reaffirmed their love for Civic and helped it lead the segment sales.”

