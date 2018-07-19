English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Honda Civic Type R Styling Could be Toned Down

There's no doubt that the latest Honda Civic Type R is a truly tremendous affordable performance car, but the way it looks certainly isn't for everyone.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 19, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Honda Civic Type R Styling Could be Toned Down
Honda Civic Type R from the back. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Even though the latest Type R was only launched last year, a couple of versions with light camouflage have been spotted testing at the Nurburgring. There was a red one with a new, smaller rear wing, and a white one trying but failing to hide some subtle bodywork enhancements. The white car still has the giant rear wing that's such a polarizing feature for many potential buyers, but it's possible to spot a number of other subtle tweaks to the styling.

The main changes at the front are some lower outboard grilles, both of which have a new plastic divider in them. Whether this feature is functional or aesthetic is unclear, but they do look as though they could house some sort of lights, but that seems unlikely as the current round fog lights remain in situ.

The First Honda Civic Type R (VIN 01) is being auctioned ahead of arrival in US dealerships. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews) The First Honda Civic Type R (VIN 01) is being auctioned ahead of arrival in US dealerships. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)

Some big fake openings also appear at the back of the car, and these too have those plastic dividers. As the changes appear on the whole to be relatively minor, it wouldn't be a shock to see them implemented on the production car in the fairly near future. There's also the possibility Honda is trying out ideas for special edition Type R models, in which case it could be a while before they come to market.

Honda has made no secret of wanting to appeal to a wider and younger demographic than it traditionally has done in the past, but it may have gone a little too far with the current styling of the Type R. If Honda does move to tone things down a little with the Type R's styling it would surely only increase the appeal of the model, but anyone hoping for something as subtle as VW's Golf R is likely to be disappointed.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Recommended For You

Photogallery