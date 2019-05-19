Honda Commences Nationwide Deliveries of the New CBR650R

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. commenced the deliveries of the new CBR650R from Honda BigWing Gurugram (Haryana).Revealed at the 2018 Milan Motorcycle Show, CBR650R replaces CBR650F under Honda’s sports middle-weight line up drawn directly from Fireblade super sports style. Attractively priced at Rs.7.70 lacs (ex-showroom pan India), the model has received a splendid response from the customers across the country.Speaking on this occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new CBR650R defines true sporty and powerful performance with Honda’s racing pedigree. The motorcycle has received good response and we are confident that it will altogether provide a new experience to young passionate riders. We are happy to commence deliveries to our booking customers and wish them an exciting journey ahead”Powering the bike is a 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine. It boasts Assist/Slipper Clutch alongside Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off should the rider choose to. The CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor and is complemented by a 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks at the front.Braking duties on the bike are handled by dual radial-mount callipers match a single-piston rear calliper which is safeguarded by a dual-channel ABS maintains. Speaking of design, the CBR6000 R coms with full LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp akin to the Fireblade and a digital LCD display enhances its bold looks. The view forward is pure sports; the handlebars clip-on below the top yoke and the instruments feature a Gear Position and Shift-Up indicator.The CBR650R is available in 2 vibrant colours - Grand Prix Red & Gunpowder Black Metallic. Attractively priced at Rs. 7.70 lacs (ex-showroom pan India), the CBR650R is available at 22 Wing World outlets and one exclusive Honda BigWing dealership in Gurugram (Harayana).