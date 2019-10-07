Honda CR-V Available at a Discount of Upto Rs 5 Lakh on Account of Festive Season

With poor demand resulting in a slowdown in the automobile sector across India, Honda dealers are offering Honda CR-V with cash discounts of up to Rs 5 lakh, depending on the variant of the flagship SUV. The discount is applicable only on diesel-powered variants of the Honda CR-V for models manufactured in 2018 and 2019. The standard 1.6 diesel-automatic is available with discounts of Rs 4 lakh, while buyers can purchase the top-spec diesel-automatic AWD with Rs 5 lakh cash discount.

The fifth-generation Honda CR-V was launched in the Indian market last year in October and prices for the model had increased significantly over its predecessor because of the added kit, new diesel engine option along with other changes. Honda CR-V was already available at a discount of around Rs 4 lakh in September. Honda CR-V 1.6 AT variant which is priced at Rs 30.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), is available after discount at Rs 26.67 lakh, while 1.6 AT AWD which is priced Rs 32.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) after discount is priced at Rs 27.77 lakh.

After the discount, the Honda CR-V has become much more affordable, which means its prices overlap with SUVs a segment lower like the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tuscon. At present, the Compass range is priced between Rs 15.50 lakh to Rs 27.60 lakh, but, Jeep dealers are giving discounts of up to Rs 1.75 lakh on the SUV. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Tuscon is priced between Rs 20.80 lakh to Rs 26.79 lakh and is currently available with discounts up to Rs 2.05 lakh.

The Honda CR-V’s competitors, the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan, are also available at a discount this October. Skoda dealers are offering the top-spec L&K variant of the Kodiaq with a large discount of Rs 3.5 lakh while VW dealers are offering the mid-spec Tiguan Comfortline with a handsome discount of Rs 4.5 lakh. This has dropped the Kodiaq L&K’s sticker price to Rs 33.28 lakh (ex-showroom price pan-India)and the Tiguan Comfortline’s price to just Rs 23.65 lakh (ex-showroom price pan-India).

Apart from the 120hp, 1.6-litre diesel, the Honda CR-V is available with a 156hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine too. Unlike the diesel, which gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic as standard, the petrol comes paired with a CVT gearbox. Also, the diesel variant is available with three rows of seating that can seat a maximum of seven people, while the petrol-only version comes as a five-seater.

