Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched at Rs 29.49 Lakh in India, Gets Features and Cosmetic Upgrades

This photo provided by Honda shows the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The Honda CR-V Hybrid and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid are similar in fuel economy, power and practicality according to Edmunds. Each is a smart buy for a fuel-efficient SUV. (Wes Allison/Honda via AP)

The facelifted version of the Honda CR-V has been priced at Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1.23 lakh higher from its standard version and gets number of new features.

Eyeing enhanced sales with the start of the festive season, Honda Cars India has launched CR-V Special Edition. The facelift version has been priced at Rs29.49 lakh, ex-showroom, which is Rs 1.23 lakh higher from its standard version. With a refreshed look, the SUV has got a number of new features and cosmetic upgrades both on the exterior and the interior.

The new Honda CR-V comes with stylish LED headlamps in addition to LED DRLs with cornering lights and LED fog lamps. It has got a new glossy black front grille that gives it a sportier look. The front bumper is equipped with vertical chrome slates and a new air dam and the vehicle runs on a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels. A hands-free power tailgate feature has also been added in the SUV.

There are not too many changes on the inside as features like the seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple Carplay, lane-watch camera, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and panoramic sunroof were already in the previous variants. However, there are certain new features like a four-way adjustable passenger seat, auto-folding ORVMs, front parking sensors, ambient lighting, cruise control and a hands-free powered tailgate incorporated in the new edition.

The vehicle also packs various safety features like front, side and curtain airbags, driver attention monitor, hill-start assist, Vehicle Stability Assist, Agile Handling Assist, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Stop Signal and electronic parking brakes among others.

The Honda CR-V Special Edition comes with 2.0L i-VTEC petrol engine which can deliver a maximum power up to 152 bhp at 6500 rpm. It also renders 189 Nm of peak torque at 4300 rpm. It uses a four cylinder CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) transmission and its fuel efficiency is rated at ARAI 14.4 kmpl.

