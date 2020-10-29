Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched at Rs 29.49 Lakh in India, Gets Features and Cosmetic Upgrades

Eyeing enhanced sales with the start of the festive season, Honda Cars India has launched CR-V Special Edition. The facelift version has been priced at Rs29.49 lakh, ex-showroom, which is Rs 1.23 lakh higher from its standard version. With a refreshed look, the SUV has got a number of new features and cosmetic upgrades both on the exterior and the interior.

The new Honda CR-V comes with stylish LED headlamps in addition to LED DRLs with cornering lights and LED fog lamps. It has got a new glossy black front grille that gives it a sportier look. The front bumper is equipped with vertical chrome slates and a new air dam and the vehicle runs on a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels. A hands-free power tailgate feature has also been added in the SUV.

There are not too many changes on the inside as features like the seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple Carplay, lane-watch camera, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and panoramic sunroof were already in the previous variants. However, there are certain new features like a four-way adjustable passenger seat, auto-folding ORVMs, front parking sensors, ambient lighting, cruise control and a hands-free powered tailgate incorporated in the new edition.

The vehicle also packs various safety features like front, side and curtain airbags, driver attention monitor, hill-start assist, Vehicle Stability Assist, Agile Handling Assist, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Stop Signal and electronic parking brakes among others.

The Honda CR-V Special Edition comes with 2.0L i-VTEC petrol engine which can deliver a maximum power up to 152 bhp at 6500 rpm. It also renders 189 Nm of peak torque at 4300 rpm. It uses a four cylinder CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) transmission and its fuel efficiency is rated at ARAI 14.4 kmpl.