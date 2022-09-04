Honda CRF1100 Africa Twin, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and GL1800 Gold Wing Tour Recalled

Honda 2-Wheelers India has voluntarily recalled 84 units of CRF1100 Africa Twin, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and GL1800 Gold Wing Tour which are manufactured between 2020 – 2022. The company will proactively notify customers via call / e-mail / SMS for the inspection of their vehicle at its BigWing Topline dealerships.

“The company has identified that due to improper setting of the program in PGM-FI unit, there is a possibility of the engine to stall while riding. However, there are no cases of any failure reported in India till date. As a Precautionary measure the software update will be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India starting from 03rd September 2022. The update will be done free of cost irrespective of warranty status of the vehicle,” read the official statement from Honda.

Customers can also check themselves if the vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website. To avoid any inconvenience or waiting at the dealership, Honda has requested the customers to book the service appointment in advance as per their availability.

Also Read: KTM Duke 125, 200, 250 and 390 to Now Come With These New Colour Options in India

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here