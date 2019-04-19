Take the pledge to vote

Honda Debuts Exclusive 'BigWing' Premium Motorcycles Retail Outlet in India

Honda will sell bigger bikes like the new CB300R to the colossal GL1800 Gold Wing through its BigWing outlets in India.

News18.com

April 19, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
Honda Debuts Exclusive 'BigWing' Premium Motorcycles Retail Outlet in India
2017 Honda CBR650F in Millennium Red shade. (Image: HMSI)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the establishment of new premium big bike business vertical called the Honda BigWing. Honda BigWing is represented by a silver wing-mark identity. Honda have also launched a dedicated Honda BigWing website for potential customers. Honda inaugurated India’s first exclusive & premium BigWing in Gurugram at ABW Tower, IFFCO Chowk and also made the first milestone deliveries to GoldWing, Africa Twin and CB300R customers.

Honda says that the BigWing retail outlets will cater to all categories of premium motorcycle customers. With both a sales and service area, Honda BigWing-Gurugram will provide personalised customer experience and after sales service exclusively for Honda big bike models ranging from 300cc CB300R to the mighty 1800cc Goldwing.

Speaking on this occasion, Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Earlier this year, we made a commitment of expanding our premium motorcycle business in India under Honda’s Silver Wing-Mark. Riding on strong global legacy of Honda’s engineering and design philosophy, Honda BigWing will introduce Indian motorcycling enthusiasts to a new side of Honda providing them with exceptional personalised experience”

Commenting on the unveiling of first BigWing dealership in India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Honda BigWing is an outcome of our strong determination to create a differentiated immersive experience for our big bike customers. We are happy to announce India’s first BigWing in Gurugram (Haryana) which will serve as a roadmap for further expansion of iconic Silver Wing Mark in India.”

Honda will sell a range of big motorcycles which include the new Sports Roadster CB300R, Neo Sports Café inspired CB1000R, CBR1000RR Fireblade, CBR1000RR Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin & street tourer GL1800 Gold Wing through the Honda BigWing outlets in India.
