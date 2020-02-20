Honda Delivers First Four Forza 300 Premium Scooters to Customers in India

Further expanding Honda BigWing’s portfolio and pioneering the premium mid-size scooter segment in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. delivered the first lot of its flagship scooter - the Forza 300. The Forza 300 is also India’s first premium mid-size scooter. Speaking on the occasion, Minoru Kato, President, CEO and MD, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “Honda has a global legacy of the fun model line-up. With the introduction of Forza 300, we are proud to take the wave of scooterization to next level. It will not only establish Honda as the pioneer in the mid-size scooter segment but will also help us cater to a new dimension of customers, who seek luxury and the joy of riding.”

Sharing further details, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Encouraged by the excitement received from customers for Forza 300 displayed at Honda BigWing, Gurugram (which were pre-booked), Honda decided to introduce it in India. We are pleased to announce that we have delivered the first lot of 4 units to our customers. Moving forward, we will announce the Euro 5 compliant version in FY 2021".



Powering the Honda Forza 300 is a 279cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC four-valve engine which delivers 24.8 bhp at 7000rpm that has power characteristics tuned to deliver an exciting ride at low, mid and high rpm along with plus excellent fuel economy. With a well-proven engine which is engineered to last – a roller-type rocker arm, plain journal crank bearings and sealed crankcases deliver long-term reliability. Lower internal friction is achieved by an oil capacity of 1.7-litres and a 5mm offset cylinder. An automatic centrifugal clutch works V-Matic Transmission (with ratios set for fast low-speed reaction and smart acceleration) with a belt final drive.

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) – Forza 300 is the first Honda scooter to be fitted with HSTC. HSTC helps in regaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. HSTC is switchable and a ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is working to manage grip.

The foundation of the chassis is a tubular steel frame with a short wheelbase of 1510mm. The radiator and battery are located between the fuel tank and under-seat storage area, focusing on mass centralization. The compact dimensions of Forza 300 make it easy to manoeuvre it through heavy street traffic. Sturdy 33mm telescopic forks are matched by 7-step adjustable twin rear shock absorbers which work through a single piece aluminium swingarm. The cast aluminium 15-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear tyre offers maximum traction and ride comfort. Anchoring the maxi-scooter is a single 256mm disc brake upfront and 240mm rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS for braking control on slippery surfaces.

The Forza 300’s design lines flow back from a new Electric Screen, which adjusts smoothly through 140mm. It is designed to provide wind protection and reduce wind noise. Stability and comfort at higher speeds and long distances, it can be instantly adjusted in its lower position for greater comfort. Two full-face helmets can be stored under the seat, and it’s also possible to partition the storage area to house a helmet and/or rain gear and A4 sized bags. The front left inner fairing pocket is lockable, and its internal space can be arranged for the rider’s convenience. It also houses a 12V charging socket.

The Forza 300 comes with a Smart Key. With the key fob pocketed, the rider can easily control the main ignition switch knob, operate the fuel lid and access under-seat storage. The instrument cluster presents analogue speedometer and rev-counter dials along with a digital display that provides information like- odometer (3 modes), range, current mileage, trip meter, average mileage and clock, ambient temperature thermometer and battery sensor.