Honda Develops a Mask for Cars That is Capable of Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 Inside Cabin

Japanese auto giant Honda, ready to counter the effects of COVID-19 virus, has introduced a mask that aims to create an additional line of defence against the novel coronavirus . Honda Japan has introduced a product called Kurumaku, which is a new antiviral offering for its cabin air filters.

These will be installed on top of the cabin regular air filters, which are aimed to prevent the spread of viruses. However, with a new strain of the coronavirus being reported in several countries, Honda’s new innovation is here to help. The Japanese marque said that their new product can catch the virus droplets on its specially designed surfaces while reducing its shape and damaging them all along. The air filter uses zinc phosphate chemical conversion treatment which several automakers use to prevent rusting on their vehicles.

Similar CN95 filters were rolled out by other car brands like Geely, which prevents viruses’ and other particles larger than 0.3 microns from entering the cabin. However, the Kurumaku technology works to get rid of existing viruses inside the cabin, including the ones which may latch on when you step out of the vehicle for a quick errand or at any public space.

Honda Japan also claims that its new air filter can get rid of 99.8 percent of virus droplets within 15 minutes of switching on the air recirculation system. On the other hand, viruses on surfaces can be cleaned out within 24 hours and the Kurumaku is a consumable accessory which has the shelf life of one year or every 15,000 kilometres or close to 9,320 miles.

Honda will introduce the Kurumaku add-on accessory in its new N-Box Kei in Japan and is priced at 6,400 yen (approx. Rs 4,500) plus taxes. It is expected that the company will gradually add the product to its other models soon.

