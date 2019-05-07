Take the pledge to vote

Honda Dio Crosses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone in India

Honda’s Dio retains the position of India’s 4th largest selling scooter in India.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
2018 Honda Dio Deluxe. (Photo: Honda Two Wheelers India)
Honda 2Wheelers India announced that the Dio scooter has crossed over 30 Lakh sales since its launch in 2002. Honda says it took 14 years to achieve the first 15 lakh sales, the next 15 lakh sales, however, come only in the last 3 years. Honda’s Dio retains the position of India’s 4th largest selling scooter in India. The Japanese auto giant also said that the Dio is the largest exported scooter from India and is exported to more than 11 South Asian and Latin American countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Colombia and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With its 17 years of legacy, Dio remains fresh as ever while celebrating the spirit of youthfulness. Convenient features and stylish looks make it a perfect partner for youngsters of today – not just in India but in international markets as well. We thank all our customers who choose to ride on the uber-trendy Dio while living life their own way.”

The Honda Dio comes with features like LED headlamp plus LED position lamp and fully digital meter fitted for extra convenience Dio is available in 9 attractive colours under 2 variants- Standard and Deluxe. The standard trim is offered in Vibrant Orange, Sports Yellow, Sports Red, Candy Jazzy Blue and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. The deluxe variant is available in Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic. Dio is priced, starting at Rs. 52,938 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
