Honda Dio Sports Limited Edition Launched at Rs 68,317

Honda 2-Wheelers India has introduced a limited edition variant of its popular scooter Dio in the Indian market. Called the Honda Dio Sports, the scooter has been introduced in two variants- Standard and Delux.

Describing the new model as the “perfect amalgamation of youth and style,” Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI)’s managing director Atsushi Ogata said, “We are confident that this limited edition will further delight our customers with its sporty vibe and trendy looks, especially the younger generation,”

The scooter will be available in two colour options- Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black. Both the variants of the scooter feature graphic work on the body.

Though the design language of the Dio remains unchanged, the company, through the graphic, has attempted to give the scooter a catchier look. The red shade on the suspensions of the Sports variant stands out from the rest of the mechanical parts. The scooter features an external fuel lid and front storage to increase accessibility.

While the new scooter gets a few cosmetic changes along with the availability of alloys on the Delux variant, the mechanical configurations have been left unchanged.

The Dio Sports carries the same 110-cc PGM-FI engine tuned to deliver a maximum output of 7.75 bhp of power and 9 Nm of peak torque. The engine is assisted by the company;’s Smart Power (eSP) technology.

To provide enhanced stability to the rider, the scooter comes with Honda’s Combi-brake System (CBS) with an equaliser and is equipped with a three-step adjustable rear suspension. Other features include a passing switch, a side stand indicator with engine cut-off, and a three-step Eco indicator for better fuel efficiency. An LED headlamp and an LCD instrument cluster add to the overall aesthetic of the two-wheeler.

In terms of pricing, the standard variant of Honda Dio sports is priced at Rs 68,317. The Delux variant, with an alloy wheel and a few minor additions, is available with a price tag of Rs 73,317. The scooter can be booked from the company’s official website or nearest Red Wing dealerships.

