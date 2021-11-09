Honda Discount Offers for November has Benefits of up to Rs 38,000 on Amaze, City and More

The grand festive season may be coming to an end after Diwali 2021 celebrations but the string of festive offers on Honda cars are very much active. The Japanese automaker is currently offering attractive deals on its entire India market lineup including the recently unveiled facelifted Amaze and the fifth generation City sedan. The cars are currently being sold with free accessories or cash discount offers. So, if you have been eyeing to get a Honda car home, you could well do it with festive offers that are set to end on November 30.

Here, we present a model wise detail of current offers on Honda cars:

Honda City

First up in this list is Honda's most successful product in the Indian market, City. The fifth-generation Honda City is being offered with a special offer of up to Rs 38,608. This includes a cash discount and exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,500 each along with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5000, a corporate discount of Rs 8,000, free accessories of up to Rs 8,108 and a Honda Car Exchange Bonus of Rs 10,000. The new-gen Honda City comes with a price tag of Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh across its different models.

In the case of the 4th generation Honda City, there's no cash discount but a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, a Honda Exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

Honda Amaze

All the variants of Honda Amaze get offers of up to Rs 15,000 but this does not include a cash discount. Honda is offering a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.32 lakh and Rs 11.15 lakh.

Honda Jazz

The offers on Honda Jazz go up to Rs 36,147 and include a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and free accessories worth Rs 12,147. While the exchange bonus on Jazz is up to Rs 5,000, Honda Car Exchange Bonus is Rs 10,000. Apart from a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, the car gets a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. The Jazz is priced between Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Honda's compact SUV offering WR-V also gets a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for November. While free accessories worth Rs 6,058 are being given with the WR-V, the SUV is also getting a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Buyers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 and a Honda Car Exchange Bonus of Rs 9,000. However, it is only the petrol variant of WR-V that are available with these offers, as per a CarDekho report.

