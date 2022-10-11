Honda Discount Offers for October: Benefits on Amaze, City, Jazz and More of up to Rs 39,000

In a bid to make the most of the festive season, Honda has announced discount benefits of up to Rs 39,000 on its range of cars in the Indian market. Apart from cash discounts, the company is offering exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and free accessories on selected cars. Additionally, there’s also a special finance plan for Honda City and Amaze cars. Under the offer, eligible buyers can buy a car this year and begin making payments for it in 2023. This scheme, however, is only valid on purchases till October 31. The festive finance scheme, dubbed ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023,’ would allow buyers to finance up to 85% of the car’s on-road cost, with just minimum EMIs for the following three months until standard EMIs begin in the fourth month.

– Honda City (Gen 5)

The latest gen City is available with offers worth Rs 37,896. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or complementary accessories worth up to Rs 10,896. Honda customers will be eligible for an additional Rs 5,000 in loyalty rewards. The company is also providing a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange incentive of Rs 7,000, along with Rs 10,000 discount on exchange.

– Honda Amaze

Moving on to the Amaze compact sedan, this month, the car is eligible for perks of up to Rs 8,000. There is also a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and a loyalty incentive of Rs 5,000 included in this. The car received a facelift in 2021, and now has a modified design on the outside as well as a few new amenities on the interior.

– Honda WR-V

With benefits of up to Rs 39,298 this month, the Honda WR-V is the vehicle available with the best savings offers. Costumes can benefit from a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or complimentary accessories worth Rs 12,298 as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Additionally, Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus and corporate discount are also on offer with the purchase of WR-V.

– Honda City (Gen 4)

The Honda City Gen 4 is up for a Rs 5,000 customer loyalty bonus this month. However, the car exchange incentive and the corporate discounts do not apply to this car. The fourth-generation Honda City, which has been on the market since 2014, is expected to be phased out by December 2022.

– Honda Jazz

In October, new Honda Jazz buyers can avail of discount offers of up to Rs 25,000. This includes Rs 10,000 discount on exchange, a Rs 7,000 car exchange bonus, and a Rs 3000 corporate discount. A Rs 5,000 client loyalty bonus is also on offer. Honda’s Jazz is the company’s lone hatchback and may be phased out by next month.

