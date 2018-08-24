Honda Donates Rs 3 Crore to Kerala Flood Relief Fund

Honda group companies in India along with their employees today donated Rs 3 crore for Kerala flood relief efforts. Cheques amounting to Rs 3 crore were handed over to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, the companies said in a joint statement."As a responsible corporate, Honda group in India is committed to contribute in restoration of the devastated infrastructure and helping rebuild lives of the affected people," the companies added.All Honda group companies in India - Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Honda Cars India Ltd, Honda Siel Power Products Ltd, Honda R&D (India) and Honda Motor India have contributed towards the reconstruction and recovery of the region.Yesterday, Maruti Suzuki India along with its employees had announced to donate Rs 3.5 crore for relief effort in Kerala.Already, Bajaj Auto, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) and TVS Motor have announced contribution towards the relief fund. Other companies such as Tata Motors, Nissan India and BWM have announced service support to customers in the state.