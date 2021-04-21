Honda e:prototype Electric SUV Showcases the Future EV from the Company, Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021

Japanese auto major Honda has showcased its SUV e-prototype on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 event. The SUV is expected to hit the dealerships in the year 2022 and has been codenamed e:prototype by Honda. The company plans to roll out 10 similar electric vehicles in the coming 5 years and the e-prototype is the first of the lot. The prototype features a striking similarity to the e:concept which was showcased at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show. The e:concept, though, was a more refined version. Talking about the exterior design of the prototype by Honda, it obtains design influence from the new HR-V and boasts of a thin LED strip in the front and at the top, LED eye-shaped headlights and thin side mirrors.

The LED logo in the front envelops the panel which comes as its charging port. The sides of the vehicle include retractable front door handles, black body cladding, while the rear of the SUV sports twin tail lamps integrated by a light bar and the Honda logo in the middle.

Honda E:prototype has been empowered with the third generation Honda Connect and also features the company's proprietary ADAS next-gen avant-garde driver-assist and safety system. The ADAS enables the driver to experience innovative technologies with enhanced safety and mobility comforts. The Honda Connect feature packs in exceptional functions like connectivity, OTA – Over-the-Air updates and smartphone link leveraging a voice recognition mechanism. The feature will be rolled out by Honda its other models as well later this year.

The AI-driven platform also furnishes users with connectivity to online shopping and smart home appliances and also utilizes digital key via the smartphone. The company has not revealed any specifications of the powertrain and is expected to do so when the model enters the stage of production.

The rear bumper on the other hand sports two light strips as well as a tailgate spoiler.

