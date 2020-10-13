Honda Expands Online Platform With New Car Buying Option For Customers

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced the launch of its comprehensive online car buying platform of ‘Honda from Home’ to offer an extremely convenient, safe and secure car buying experience to its customers. With the new Online Retail Platform, backed by robust sales process of the dealership, customers can complete their car buying journey in 6 steps from their homes, without having to visit the dealership. The company had launched the first phase of ‘Honda from Home’ platform with the start of Online Booking in end of April’20.

The new digital solution will provide comprehensive retail experience to customers with one-stop information and interface for car prices, dealer selector, special promotional offers including loyalty, exchange and corporate benefits, finance options from leading banks, EMI calculator, dedicated sales representative, on-road price and preferred delivery location option for the car to be purchased. The company had launched the “Honda Virtual Showroom” last month which has also been integrated into this platform.

Customers can now buy their car online by following a simple process:

Interested customers can visit the Honda Cars India website and select Buy Online option. The user can create his profile to login. Post information validation, users can select a car model of their choice along with its variant/ fuel type, transmission and colour. Most importantly, the portal comes with a price range selector allowing the user to choose his/ her car, as per the available budget. Customers can then select their city and dealership where they intend to make the purchase.

There is a detailed offers section provided to the user wherein all monthly offers are available. If the customer already owns a Honda car, choosing a loyalty offer option is also provided. This buying journey also includes the option for corporate customers to indicate their eligibility. If a customer is exchanging an old car, its details can be uploaded for evaluation. Customer can also customise the selected car with a detailed and exclusive Honda accessory section with pricing. Extended warranty and Roadside assistance packages with prices as Add-ons to the overall buying journey are also included before generating a quote.

The customer is assigned a dealer sales representative who assist in documentation and creating an online customer offer with on-road price information. The platform also provides a list of financing options from leading banking partners with loan information. Once the car delivery location preference is selected, the customer proceeds to complete the payment formalities and the car will be delivered at a later date.