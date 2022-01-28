Honda Grazia 125 Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in Eastern States of India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced that the Grazia 125 scooter has crossed the 2 lakh sales figure in the eastern part of the country. This remarkable feat for Grazia 125 is driven by growing demand amongst the customers in the eastern states of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Nagaland. Moreover, it comes loaded with features like a front glove box, integrated pass switch, external fuel lid, idling stop system and more.

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.,” It is a moment of great pride and a testimony from 2lac happy & satisfied Grazia125 customers in the region. An icon of youthfulness and fun persona, Grazia125 has re-crafted itself over the years with bolder features and a strong road presence. It has truly inspired trendy youngsters in the region to explore the unknown. We once again thank our customers for their continued love & trust in brand Honda.”

Currently, the eastern region of India has 1020 Honda touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centres and best deal outlets) which offer top-notch service experience as well as the company’s exhaustive line-up of scooters & motorcycles for customers.

The Grazia 125, as the name suggests, is powered by a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, fan-cooled engine which produces 8bhp and 10.3Nm of torque.

It comes with a three-step adjustable rear suspension and is priced at Rs 78,389 for the drum brake variant and Rs 85,714 for the disc one (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

