Honda Grazia Achieves 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Five Months

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has had massive success in the scooter segment in India thanks to the Activa which is available in the 110cc and 125cc versions – making it the best-selling scooter in India. Last year, Honda decided to launch another contender in the 125cc segment in the form of the Grazia which was designed to catch the focus of the youth in India. And, if the sales numbers are to go by, the scooter has crossed 1 lakh sales mark in a span of just five months.To come across as a more youth-oriented offering, Honda fitted the Grazia with several features which included the likes of a segment first all-LED headlamp setup, LED tail lamps, all-digital instrument cluster and also came with sharp and edgy design language.The Honda Grazia is powered by a 124.9cc engine that develops 8.52 hp and 10.54 Nm of torque. The scooter also offers tubeless tyres and an optional 190mm front disc brake.