Honda Grazia Sports Edition Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 82,564

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. today launched the new Grazia Sports Edition in India at Rs 82,564 (ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana).

Talking about the new Grazia Sports Edition, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda re-invented the scooter market in last 20 years which has only grown with time. Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, we are happy to launch the new sports edition of Grazia – the most advanced scooter in its category.”

Elaborating on this launch, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda Grazia is an advanced 125cc urban scooter tailor made for those riders who prefer to make an impact reflecting their youthful & Fun Persona. The all-new Grazia Sports Edition is sure to turn heads around. As the educational institutes start opening their campus, Grazia Sports Edition will be the new choice for many looking for their personal mobility on two wheels”.

In its new avatar, the Grazia gets an edgy headlamp and position lamp. Additionally, it also gets racing stripes and red-black colored rear suspension.

At the heart of Grazia ticks BS-VI compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Adding new value to this, are smart features such as the Idling Stop System and Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off.

Giving stunning comfort to the rider are features like integrated pass switch, external fuel lid, and re-designed glove box. The scooter now comes with telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance (+16mm). The new split LED position lamp, chiseled tail lamp, jet inspired rear winkers, split grab rail and premium black alloy wheels up the style quotient. The new Grazia Sports Edition comes in two colors - Pearl Nightstar Black & Sports Red.