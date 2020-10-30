Honda H'ness CB-350 Gets Festive Offers Worth up to Rs 43,000, EMI Options Start at Rs 4,999

After recently launching the Honda H’ness CB-350, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced the expansion of its BigWing range of dealerships. The Japanese automaker has inaugurated two new stores in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Along with this, Honda has also announced offers up to Rs 43,000 on the H’ness CB-350.

As for the offer announced for the H’ness CB-350, Honda 2Wheelers India has partnered with ICICI Bank for deals on retail finance. For a limited period, customers are being offered finance of up to 100% of the vehicle’s on-road price. Other than that, the rate of interest starts at 5.6%, which according to the company, results in savings of up to Rs 43,000.

Alternatively, Honda is also offering EMI options starting at Rs 4,999.

Coming to the newly launched dealerships, Honda BigWing Topline, as per the company, will deliver a differentiated experience for Honda’s premium motorcycle customers in West and South, in addition to the first BigWing Topline dealership that was inaugurated in Gurugram, Haryana, last year.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “In September, our latest global motorcycle H’ness CB350 introduced new excitement for mid-size motorcycle riders and the initial response has been very overwhelming. Our next step is to expand Honda BigWing to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to our customers. Going ahead, our new BigWing for mid-size motorcycles up to 500cc and BigWing Topline for the entire premium motorcycle range will bring Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers. At the same time, as we enter the festivals, Honda has upped the excitement even more with our biggest ever festival celebrations with savings going up to Rs. 43,000.”

Also Watch:

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres. The marquee Honda BigWing Topline will house Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range including the new H’ness CB-350, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and the 2020 Africa Twin adventure tourer.