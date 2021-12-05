Honda H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 2.03 Lakh in India

Honda has launched an Anniversary Edition of the H’ness CB350 at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition comes with special cosmetic elements highlighting the model’s first anniversary. Honda’s premium Big Wing network showcased two products at India Bike Week – the 2022 CB300R and H’ness CB350 Anniversary Edition. The former will go on sale in India in January.

Major highlights on the Anniversary Edition comes in the form of new golden-coloured badges and pinstripes. Another cosmetic change comes from the side stand that is now chrome instead of black.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Omicron: Delhi Travel Guidelines For International and Domestic Passengers

The bike also gets brown-coloured seat covers. This model will be available in two colour options – Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic.

Also Watch:

Apart from these cosmetic additions, the bike remains identical to the standard H’ness CB350. It is based on the DLX Pro variant, which means it gets a twin horn set-up and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS). At Rs 2.03 lakh, it costs around Rs 2,000 more than the DLX Pro and around Rs 7,000 more than the entry-level DLX variant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.