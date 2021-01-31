Honda H’ness CB350 Based Cafe Racer Teased Ahead of Launch on Feb 16, To Get Retro Scrambler Styling

Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India has teased a new motorcycle based on the recently launched H'ness - CB350 cruiser. HMSI will launch the new retro-styled motorcycle on 16th February, 2021 and will retail through the premium BigWing range of motorcycle dealerships. Looking at the teaser image, it seems like the upcoming motorcycle will don a Cafe Racer/ Scrambler styling borrowing its mechanicals from the CB350.

Honda made its entry in the mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment of India with the global unveiling of the brand new H’ness - CB350 motorcycle. The CB350, sold through the BigWing, is priced at Rs 1.90 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Built with 9 new patent applications, H’ness - CB350 is the 3rd BS-VI model in the Honda’s BigWing portfolio – its exclusive Premium Bike vertical. While the bike was seen as a competitor to the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 300, both these bikes are priced lower than the Honda CB350.

As for the design, the Highness gets Dual-tone fuel tank with bold Honda mark to provide a heritage inspired look, machined fins, 7-Y Shaped spoke alloy wheels adding to the distinctive modern roadster look. Chrome plated parts (exhaust, mirrors and fenders) and wider rear section tyre also add to the retro yet modern appeal.

At the heart of H’ness - CB350 is the 350cc, air cooled 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers a max torque of 30 Nm @3000 rpm. It also gets Assist and Slipper Clutch, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), world's first-ever Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) developed in-house.

The heritage inspired Digital – Analogue Speedometer details like HSTC, ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, ECO indicator, mileage features, HSVCS, gear position indicator and battery voltage meter.

Safety wise, there's dual channel ABS, a large 310mm disc brake up front and 240mm rear disc. In terms of tyre size, there's a 19-inch front tyre and 18-inch 130 section rear tyre. Fuel tank capacity is 15 liters.