Honda H'ness - CB350 Crosses 1,000 Deliveries in Just 20 Days Since Launch

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced the completion of 1000 customer deliveries of H’ness- CB350 in a short span of just over 20 days since the deliveries commencement.

Making an entry in the mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment, Honda 2Wheelers India globally unveiled the brand new H’ness - CB350 in September. The motorcycle arrives with 9 new patent applications and 5 first-in-segment features. The H’ness-CB350 is available in two variants – DLX & DLX Pro and comes in three colour options in each variant.

Thanking customers for their trust on Brand Honda, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “The love and appreciation we have received for H’ness-CB350 is beyond expectations. Customers belonging to a wide spectrum of age group starting from 18 years to 70 years have made H’ness-CB350 as their first choice. We are proud that even with our limited BigWing network, we have been able to achieve this milestone 1000 customer deliveries in such a short period of time. Overwhelmed by this initial response & serve our customers better, we are revisiting our plan for a faster Honda BigWing network expansion.”

For a limited period this festive season, customers can now avail finance up to 100% of vehicle on-road price with a rate of interest of 5.6%* - nearly half of the prevailing market rates. Customers can alternatively also choose to go for the attractive Rs. 4,999 EMI option.