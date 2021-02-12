Honda H'ness CB350 Crosses 10,000 Unit Sales Mark within 4 Months of Launch in India

The Honda H’ness CB350 has crossed the 10,000 unit sales mark. This comes as the motorcycle has completed over 4 months in the Indian market, since its launch on October 9, 2020. The H’ness CB350 was unveiled on September 30, 2020, and the deliveries of the motorcycle started from October 21, 2020.

Built with 9 new patent applications, H’ness-CB350 is the third BS-VI model in Honda’s BigWing portfolio – its exclusive Premium Bike vertical. While the bike was seen as a competitor to the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 300, both these bikes are priced lower than the Honda CB350.

As for the design, the H’ness gets Dual-tone fuel tank with bold Honda mark to provide a heritage-inspired look, machined fins, Y-shaped spoke alloy wheels adding to the distinctive modern roadster look. Chrome-plated parts (exhaust, mirrors and fenders) and wider rear section tyre also add to the retro yet modern appeal.

At the heart of H’ness-CB350 is the 350cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine equipped with fuel injection technology. It delivers a max torque of 30 Nm @3000 rpm. It also gets Assist and Slipper Clutch, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) and the world's first-ever Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) which was developed in-house.

The heritage-inspired Digital-Analogue instrument cluster shows details like HSTC, ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, ECO indicator, mileage features, HSVCS, gear position indicator and battery voltage meter.

Also Watch:

Safety-wise, there's dual-channel ABS, a large 310mm disc brake up front and 240mm rear disc. In terms of tyre size, there's a 19-inch front tyre and 18-inch 130 section rear tyre. Fuel tank capacity is 15 litres.