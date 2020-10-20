Honda H’ness-CB350 Dispatch Begins Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd has announced that the dispatches of the H’ness-CB350 has started in India. Globally unveiled in September this year, H’ness-CB350 is the third BS-VI model in Honda’s BigWing portfolio in India. Available in six colours across two variants – DLX and DLX Pro, the H’ness-CB350 has a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

While the bike was seen as a competitor to the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 300, both these bikes are priced lower than the Honda CB350.

As for the design, the H’ness gets Dual-tone fuel tank with bold Honda mark to provide a heritage-inspired look, machined fins, Y-shaped spoke alloy wheels adding to the distinctive modern roadster look. Chrome-plated parts (exhaust, mirrors and fenders) and wider rear section tyre also add to the retro yet modern appeal.

At the heart of H’ness-CB350 is the 350cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine equipped with fuel injection technology. It delivers a max torque of 30 Nm @3000 rpm. It also gets Assist and Slipper Clutch, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) and the world's first-ever Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) which was developed in-house.

The heritage-inspired Digital-Analogue instrument cluster shows details like HSTC, ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, ECO indicator, mileage features, HSVCS, gear position indicator and battery voltage meter.

Safety-wise, there's dual-channel ABS, a large 310mm disc brake upfront and 240mm rear disc. In terms of tyre size, there's a 19-inch front tyre and 18-inch 130 section rear tyre. Fuel tank capacity is 15 litres.