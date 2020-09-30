Honda H'Ness-CB350 Unveiled Globally, To be Priced Around Rs 1.90 Lakh in India

Making a entry in the mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has today announced its global unveiling of the brand new H’ness - CB350 motorcycle. Along side the global unveil, Honda has also launched the newest bike in its portfolio to be sold through the BigWing at a price tag of Rs 1.90 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Built with 9 new patent applications, H’ness - CB350 is the 3rd BS-VI model in the Honda’s BigWing portfolio – its exclusive Premium Bike vertical. While the bike was seen as a competitor to the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa 300, both these bikes are priced lower than the Honda CB350.

As for the design, the Highness gets Dual-tone fuel tank with bold Honda mark to provide a heritage inspired look, machined fins, 7-Y Shaped spoke alloy wheels adding to the distinctive modern roadster look. Chrome plated parts (exhaust, mirrors and fenders) and wider rear section tyre also add to the retro yet modern appeal.

At the heart of H’ness - CB350 is the 350cc, air cooled 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers a max torque of 30 Nm @3000 rpm. It also gets Assist and Slipper Clutch, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), world's first-ever Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) developed in-house.

The heritage inspired Digital – Analogue Speedometer details like HSTC, ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, ECO indicator, mileage features, HSVCS, gear position indicator and battery voltage meter.

Safety wise, there's dual channel ABS, a large 310mm disc brake up front and 240mm rear disc. In terms of tyre size, there's a 19-inch front tyre and 18-inch 130 section rear tyre. Fuel tank capacity is 15 liters.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Globally, CB series of motorcycles symbolize Honda's history of challenges. For more than 60 years, Honda has consistently given the prefix "CB" to models representing on-road sports. Also, the riders have always been the focus in the evolution of the CB. It was once again the Indian riders who motivated the development of H’ness - CB350. To this end, the latest technologies are generously reflected in its 9 new patent applications. Today, we are proud to usher in a new motorcycling culture in the mid-size segment with this global unveiling of H’ness - CB350.”

Elaborating on H’ness - CB350, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The basic value of H’ness is in its majesty which enriches rider’s motorcycling experience to “go further with free spirit”, encounter new roads and landscapes with Honda’s unrivalled reliability. With its authentic roar, upright road presence & a wide range of new values, H’ness - CB350 delivers an unmatched riding performance. H’ness - CB350, proudly takes forward the rich legacy of Honda’s CB DNA and provides the joy of riding through a wide range of situations like daily use in the city or long road trips. Get ready for a true companion that radiates royalty & evokes emotion.”