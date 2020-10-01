Honda H'Ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spec Comparison: Battle of the Cruisers

Royal Enfield’s dominance in India’s mid-capacity cruiser segment does not need to be reiterated. Even with brands like Jawa and Bajaj who operate in the same segment could not budge the Chennai-based manufacturer. However, the segment has ripples once again after Honda unveiled the H’Ness CB350 that will soon be launched in the Indian market. Among the many questions, the one that stands atop is if the new offering could finally be the one that shakes things up at the top. And as we wait to get our hands on the product after the launch, here’s how it fairs against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper.

Powertrain and Transmission

The Honda H’Ness CB350 gets a 348.36 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out higher output than the Classic 350 at 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. Also, a notable addition is a slipper clutch that comes with the five-speed gearbox.

The RE Classic 350, on the other hand, comes with a 346 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit that puts out 19 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This motorcycle is available with a five-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Suspension and Braking

The Honda H’Ness CB350 features telescopic suspension at the front with twin hydraulic shocks at the rear. In terms of braking, the motorcycle gets a 310mm disc at the front and 240mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS as well.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, on the other hand, comes with 280mm disc brake at the front with ABS and a 153mm rear drum brake. However, buyers can choose for a 240mm rear disc with ABS at a premium.

Also Watch:

Features

Being a new product in the market, the Honda H’Ness CB350 has an upper hand when it comes to features. It gets an instrument cluster that has an analogue setup for speed, gear position, average fuel efficiency and yes, a fuel gauge. Buyers opting for the Deluxe Pro variant will also get the Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) that will allow riders to pair their smartphone via Bluetooth. Other notable features comes in the form of Honda Selectable Torque Control system that helps in maintaining rear-wheel traction, engine start-stop switch, and hazard switch.

Honda H'Ness instrument cluster. (Image source: YouTube/Honda)

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, on the other hand, comes with a sparsely loaded bag. You get a basic instrument cluster that has an analogue speedometer. The motorcycle misses out on a fuel gauge, which is replaced by a fuel indicator which lights up when the bike is running low.