Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio Repsol Edition Launched in India as Company Records 800 Grand Prix Wins

Honda two-wheelers India has announced the launch of the Repsol Edition of the Hornet 2.0 motorcycle and the Dio scooter. These limited edition offerings have been priced at Rs 1,28,315 and Rs 69,757, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Gurgaon). As per a statement released by the Japanese automaker, the Repsol editions have been launched as celebrations for Honda Racing’s completion of 800 Grand Prix wins in MotoGP, across the world.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Racing holds a special place in the history of Honda. Since their collaboration, Honda and Repsol have continued the winning streak on the race track and the recent 800th MotoGP win is a testimony of Honda’s racing spirit. Celebrating this achievement, we are delighted to unveil the Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio for racing enthusiasts in India.”

Honda Dio Repsol Edition. (Photo: Honda Two-Wheeler India)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the launch of Limited Edition Repsol Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio, we are happy to transform Honda’s racing thrill on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India. Repsol Honda editions reflect the iconic racing feel of Honda Repsol team's MotoGP bike RC 213V and guarantee a distinct presence to their riders on the roads.”

The Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio Repsol Editions remain unchanged mechanically and instead, bet updated livery. This includes having the same colour scheme as Honda’s MotoGP motorcycle and Repsol stickering. Additionally, both the vehicles get orange rims to complete the sporty look.