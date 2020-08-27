Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.26 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has debuted in the 180-200cc motorcycle segment with the all-new Hornet 2.0. Prices for the motorcycle begins at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Talking on the launch Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Inspired by the dreams of the new age customers & their passion for riding, we are pleased to introduce all new Honda Hornet 2.0. With its advanced technology & thrilling performance, new Hornet 2.0 is set to create a new benchmark among the young motorcycle enthusiasts. It is the beginning of Honda’s new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India”.

Introducing the new Hornet 2.0, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new Hornet 2.0 is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding. Fully satisfying the needs of riders seeking performance and style in one machine, the powerful higher capacity HET BSVI Engine, best in class features like Golden USD front forks, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, dual, petal disc brakes and aggressive design enhances the overall riding experience. Simply put, Hornet 2.0 is a call out to those who want to FLY AGAINST THE WIND!”

The Hornet 2.0 is equipped with Dual, Petal Disc Brakes with single-channel ABS. As a segment-first, the Hornet 2.0 also gets the Golden Upside Down (USD) front fork.

The bike sits on wider 110mm tubeless tyres at front and 140mm at the rear. The new fully digital negative display shows information like gear position indicator, service due indicator, battery voltmeter and comes with customizable brightness that can be adjusted manually up to 5 levels.

The new Hornet 2.0 is powered by a new BS-VI compliant 184-cc PGM-FI HET engine that comes with PGM-Fi system.

Styling is enhanced by an all-around LED lighting package that includes new LED headlamp with position lamp, new LED winkers and X-Shaped LED tail lamp. The Hornet 2.0 gets split seat & new key on tank placement.

Also Watch:

The sporty character is further accentuated with the short muffler and sporty new alloy wheel design while the alloy footpegs add to the overall style quotient.

Honda will also be offering a new 6-year warranty package 3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty on Hornet 2.0.

The new Hornet 2.0 will be available in four stunning colors - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.