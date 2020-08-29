Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Spec Comparison: Design, Features, Engine and More

The Hornet 2.0 marked Honda’s entry into the hotly contested sub-200cc segment in India. The motorcycle which operated in the 160-cc segment ahead of this, now has a power plant which has grown in size and comes alongside a few additional features, some even being segment-first. But the question boils down to its abilities to take on the established badges like the Apache 200 and Pulsar 200 NS among others. Hence, we give you a glimpse of how the motorcycle fares against its closest rival, the TVS Apache RTR 200.

Design

Honda Hornet 2.0

The Hornet 2.0 is essentially a CB Hornet 160R on steroids. The motorcycle gets a few additional elements like prominent tank shrouds, sharper creases all over and all-LED lights. Unlike the previous Hornet which came with a single seat set-up, the new Hornet 2.0 gets a split seat. In addition to this, the bike gets golden USD forks along with wider tyres.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The Apache formula is a tried and tested one on in the market. Like the Pulsar, the Apache aimed at making fun riding affordable. The bike has appealed to a large number of Indians and has always been a step up in its updates up until now. The stepped away from some of the elements that we had been seeing for quite a while now. For instance, the 200 4V now gets an updated headlamp with what TVS calls the claw lamp.

Features

Honda Hornet 2.0

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a fully digital instrument cluster that offers all the necessary readouts like speed, tachometer, fuel-efficiency, odometer, trip meter, service reminder, etc. The bike also features gear position indicator, battery voltmeter, hazard switch, and engine start-switch.

Also Watch:

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The Apache RTR 200 4V gets Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster which connects to a smartphone and shows a host of practical and fun features. The app supports things like lean angle, average speed, total distance covered and also shows call/sms notifications.

Engine

Honda Hornet 2.0

At its heart, the Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a 184 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 17 bhp and 16.1 Nm of peak torque and can propel the bike from zero to 200 m in 11.25 seconds. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Powering the 200-cc Apache is a 197-cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that outputs 20.5 PS and 16.8 Nm of torque through a 5-speed transmission.