2-MIN READ

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Spec Comparison: Design, Features, Engine and More

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Honda has forayed into the sub-200cc segment with the Hornet 2.0. We tell you how the new entrant ranks against the renowned TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

The Hornet 2.0 marked Honda’s entry into the hotly contested sub-200cc segment in India. The motorcycle which operated in the 160-cc segment ahead of this, now has a power plant which has grown in size and comes alongside a few additional features, some even being segment-first. But the question boils down to its abilities to take on the established badges like the Apache 200 and Pulsar 200 NS among others. Hence, we give you a glimpse of how the motorcycle fares against its closest rival, the TVS Apache RTR 200.

Design

Honda Hornet 2.0

The Hornet 2.0 is essentially a CB Hornet 160R on steroids. The motorcycle gets a few additional elements like prominent tank shrouds, sharper creases all over and all-LED lights. Unlike the previous Hornet which came with a single seat set-up, the new Hornet 2.0 gets a split seat. In addition to this, the bike gets golden USD forks along with wider tyres.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The Apache formula is a tried and tested one on in the market. Like the Pulsar, the Apache aimed at making fun riding affordable. The bike has appealed to a large number of Indians and has always been a step up in its updates up until now. The stepped away from some of the elements that we had been seeing for quite a while now. For instance, the 200 4V now gets an updated headlamp with what TVS calls the claw lamp.

Features

Honda Hornet 2.0

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a fully digital instrument cluster that offers all the necessary readouts like speed, tachometer, fuel-efficiency, odometer, trip meter, service reminder, etc. The bike also features gear position indicator, battery voltmeter, hazard switch, and engine start-switch.

Also Watch:

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The Apache RTR 200 4V gets Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster which connects to a smartphone and shows a host of practical and fun features. The app supports things like lean angle, average speed, total distance covered and also shows call/sms notifications.

Engine

Honda Hornet 2.0

At its heart, the Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a 184 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 17 bhp and 16.1 Nm of peak torque and can propel the bike from zero to 200 m in 11.25 seconds. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Powering the 200-cc Apache is a 197-cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that outputs 20.5 PS and 16.8 Nm of torque through a 5-speed transmission.

