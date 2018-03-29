Honda Inaugurates 200th 'Best Deal' Pre-Owned Two-Wheeler Outlet

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has inaugurated its milestone 200‘Best Deal’ at Gagan Wings Honda in Pune, Maharashtra. Honda 2Wheelers India pioneered the concept of certified pre-owned outlets – ‘Best Deal’. This is industry’s first organized retail set-up exclusively for pre-owned two-wheelers. Seeing the future market potential, Honda doubled the Best Deal outlet count to 200 in less than 2 years (2016-2018).Honda strategically supported this network expansion by taking the Best Deal concept to new geographies, with focus on tier-2 cities. In just 2 years, Honda’s pre-owned business has doubled from 75 cities to 153 cities, covering 22 states across India. Led by demand, Best Deal cumulative sales have doubled from 45000 to 1 Lac customers in this period.Speaking on the inauguration of 200Best Deal, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “As the pioneer in organized pre-owned two-wheeler business, we understand Indian customer’s evolving needs. When it comes to the fragmented & unstructured pre-owned two-wheeler market, Honda has changed the rules of the game. Best Deals offer additional value of high quality, reliable pre-owned two-wheelers, with 6 months warranty and an affordable price backed by trust of Honda.”Customers can exchange their old two-wheeler for a new or certified pre-owned Honda 2-wheeler. It also offers additional value to customers like 2 free services, 6-months warranty and after-sales support.