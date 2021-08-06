Honda Increases Price of Jazz, WR-V, Amaze and Honda City by Upto Rs 1.15 Lakh

Honda in India has increased the prices of its offerings including the Jazz, WR-V, Amaze and the fifth-gen Honda City. The only car whose price has remained unchanged is the fourth-gen Honda City. The hiked prices have been made effective from August 2. The car maker has not given any specific reason for increasing the costs of its offerings till now. Among all the vehicles the price hike has been the highest for the diesel model of Honda Amaze.

Let’s take a look at the car wise increase in price of the four-wheelers:

Jazz: The hatchback offering that comes only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine option which is teamed up with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The price of all variants has been increased by Rs 9,769.

WR-V: The petrol models of the vehicle will now be more expensive by around Rs 17,800. The cost of VX and SV models of the diesel trim have been upped by Rs 74,315 and Rs 91,737, respectively. The starting price of WR-V is now Rs 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Amaze: This is one of the most popular offerings of Honda. The sedan’s petrol variant price has been increased by around Rs 9,600 while the diesel model has been made available at an increased cost of Rs 77,000 to Rs 1,15,000. The facelifted Amaze is scheduled to hit the Indian market on August 18. The soon to be launched car is expected to be equipped with the latest features. There have been speculations regarding certain new features in the sedan but as of now the company has remained tight lipped on them. From the leaked images one can certainly conclude that the car looks quite stylish in terms of look.

Fifth generation Honda City: The latest model of the Japanese brand has been made costlier by Rs 16,239. The price hike is for both diesel and petrol engine models.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here