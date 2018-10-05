Honda India Selects 10 Teenagers from North East for Racing Event

Japanese two-wheeler major Honda said it has picked up 10 teenagers from North East for the final round to select 20 riders from India for training in their racing academy. The Japanese company's wholly-owned subsidiary Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is currently organising talent hunt competitions across various cities to select these 20 riders."It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have shortlisted 10 young riders from the talent hunt event in Aizawl, where youths from across North East participated. These youths will be taken to Chennai for the final round in November," HMSI Vice President (Brand and Communication) Prabhu Nagaraj said.HMSI organised the talent hunt exercise in North East at Aizawl, where 35 riders from across the region in the age group of 13-18 years took part. The 10 shortlisted candidates from Aizawl will go for the final round of selection in Chennai, where Honda will train the youths in association with Ten10 Racing Training Academy."The shortlisted riders of Aizawl round will be groomed by India's best racing experts in Ten10 Racing Training Academy in the Madras Motor Sports Track.Following this, the best of these young racers from the second test in Chennai track will compete with India's best riders in the Honda Talent Cup at national level," Ten10 Racing Team Proprietor Ramji Govindrajan said.Through this nation-wide event -- IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt -- the company aims to identify 20 young riders having the potential to become the future Indian icon in global racing, he added.The company has so far completed such talent hunt exercises in three cities -- Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. After Aizawl, it will further travel to six other cities -- Bhubaneswar, Delhi-NCR, Bhopal, Vadodara, Pune and Coimbatore -- to explore the young talented racers of the country.