Honda Jazz BS-VI Teased Ahead of Launch: All you need to know

Leading automobile manufacturer Honda has just teased its new Bharat Stage (BS) 6 compliant hatchback on its official website.

Although the section says nothing more than the new Honda Jazz will be coming out soon, the graphics reveal the exterior of the car. Blue in colour, the hatchback looks quite similar to its BS 4 variant in terms of its headlights, wheels and the hood.

Specs offered in the interior of the older Buzz are also expected to be continued in the new one. Features such as a seven-inch screen, automatic climate control, outside rearview mirror to be adjusted electronically would be retained in the upgraded model.

Upon release, Honda’s Buzz will be eyeing the market of hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20. The BS 4 compliant Buzz posed both the petrol and diesel variants, which will be also the case for the new version.

Both the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine variants will follow the new government norms. While the petrol engine offers 90 PS and 110 Nm of torque, the diesel variant will give the power of 100 PS and 200 Nm torque.

Honda offers a CVT automatic gearbox with the petrol version in BS 4 compliant Honda Buzz, but chances are the CVT will feature in the BS 6 Buzz for its diesel version also. The ex-showroom price of the basic version of the old Buzz was Rs 7.45 lakh.