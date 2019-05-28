English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda Launches New Limited Edition Activa 5G and CB Shine, Prices Start From Rs 55,032
The limited edition Honda Activa 5G edition comes at a Rs 55,032 (ex-showroom) while the CB Shine has been priced at Rs 59,083 (ex-showroom).
The limited edition Honda Activa 5G edition comes at a Rs 55,032 (ex-showroom) while the CB Shine has been priced at Rs 59,083 (ex-showroom).
Loading...
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched limited editions of its flagship products – Activa 5G and CB Shine. Limited Edition Activa 5G will include as many as 10 new premium style additions which will be available in two new striking dual-colour options - Pearl Precious White with Matte Selene Silver and Strontium Silver Metallic with Pearl Igenous Black.
The Limited Edition CB Shine will boast five new premium style additions and will be available in two attractive new dual-tone colours- Black with Imperial red metallic and Black with Spear silver metallic. Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Customer conviction has made Honda India’s Most trusted 2Wheeler brand. Celebrating the legacy of India’s Top Selling models - Activa & CB Shine in their respective segments, Honda is now taking the excitement to another level. We are pleased to announce a double surprise for our customers with the launch of premium style Limited Edition Activa 5G & CB Shine.”
The Activa 5G also gets black rims, chrome muffler cover, completely blacked out engine. The grab rail, inner interior cover and seat come in a contrast colour. It will be available in two dual colour options - Pearl Precious White with Matte Selene Silver and Strontium Silver Metallic with Pearl Igenous Black. The Limited Edition Activa 5G is priced starting at Rs. 55,032 (ex-showroom Delhi)
The CB Shine Limited Edition gets more premium style with new graphics. It will be available in 2 dual-tone colour options- Black with Imperial Red Metallic and Black with Spear Silver Metallic. The Limited Edition CB Shine is priced starting at Rs. 59,083 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Limited Edition CB Shine will boast five new premium style additions and will be available in two attractive new dual-tone colours- Black with Imperial red metallic and Black with Spear silver metallic. Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Customer conviction has made Honda India’s Most trusted 2Wheeler brand. Celebrating the legacy of India’s Top Selling models - Activa & CB Shine in their respective segments, Honda is now taking the excitement to another level. We are pleased to announce a double surprise for our customers with the launch of premium style Limited Edition Activa 5G & CB Shine.”
The Activa 5G also gets black rims, chrome muffler cover, completely blacked out engine. The grab rail, inner interior cover and seat come in a contrast colour. It will be available in two dual colour options - Pearl Precious White with Matte Selene Silver and Strontium Silver Metallic with Pearl Igenous Black. The Limited Edition Activa 5G is priced starting at Rs. 55,032 (ex-showroom Delhi)
The CB Shine Limited Edition gets more premium style with new graphics. It will be available in 2 dual-tone colour options- Black with Imperial Red Metallic and Black with Spear Silver Metallic. The Limited Edition CB Shine is priced starting at Rs. 59,083 (ex-showroom Delhi).
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Speed on Your 4G Connection is Dipping, According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index
- BCCI Ethics Officer Dismisses Conflict of Interest Charge Against Tendulkar
- Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster
- Tom Holland Totally Spoiled Spider-Man Far From Home Storyline at an Event
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results