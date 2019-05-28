Honda Launches New Limited Edition Activa 5G and CB Shine, Prices Start From Rs 55,032

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched limited editions of its flagship products – Activa 5G and CB Shine. Limited Edition Activa 5G will include as many as 10 new premium style additions which will be available in two new striking dual-colour options - Pearl Precious White with Matte Selene Silver and Strontium Silver Metallic with Pearl Igenous Black.The Limited Edition CB Shine will boast five new premium style additions and will be available in two attractive new dual-tone colours- Black with Imperial red metallic and Black with Spear silver metallic. Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Customer conviction has made Honda India’s Most trusted 2Wheeler brand. Celebrating the legacy of India’s Top Selling models - Activa & CB Shine in their respective segments, Honda is now taking the excitement to another level. We are pleased to announce a double surprise for our customers with the launch of premium style Limited Edition Activa 5G & CB Shine.”The Activa 5G also gets black rims, chrome muffler cover, completely blacked out engine. The grab rail, inner interior cover and seat come in a contrast colour. It will be available in two dual colour options - Pearl Precious White with Matte Selene Silver and Strontium Silver Metallic with Pearl Igenous Black. The Limited Edition Activa 5G is priced starting at Rs. 55,032 (ex-showroom Delhi)The CB Shine Limited Edition gets more premium style with new graphics. It will be available in 2 dual-tone colour options- Black with Imperial Red Metallic and Black with Spear Silver Metallic. The Limited Edition CB Shine is priced starting at Rs. 59,083 (ex-showroom Delhi).