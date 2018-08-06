English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honda Launches Special Editions of WR-V, City and BR-V for Upcoming Festive Season in India
These special editions include the Honda WR-V 'Alive' Edition, City 'Edge' Edition and BR-V 'Style' Edition.
Honda's Special Editions of the City, WR-V and BR-V. (Image: Honda)
Honda has announced the introduction of special editions for three of its models in India. These special editions include the Honda WR-V 'Alive' Edition, City 'Edge' Edition and BR-V 'Style' Edition. Honda has launched these special editions to mark the beginning of festive sales in India.
Speaking on the introduction of these special editions versions, Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, “With the onset of festive season, we are extremely delighted to offer the special editions of Honda WR-V, Honda City and Honda BR-V. We are confident that these will be appreciated by our customers for the enhanced value they offer.”
The Honda WR-V 'Alive' edition is based on the already available S grade. The special edition WR-V gets an ‘Alive’ emblem, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and camera with IRVM display, premium steering wheel and seat covers with special edition logo along with a free one-month subscription of Honda Connect. Price for the petrol (i-VTEC) variant stands at Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the diesel (i-DTEC) variant is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Additionally, WR-V now comes with a new exterior colour (Radiant Red Metallic) and is available in all grades of WR-V.
The Honda City 'Edge' edition is based on SV grade and gets features like 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and camera with IRVM display and a special edition emblem. The price for the petrol variant is Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and diesel is Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Since the SV grade does not have an automatic version, the special edition version is only available with manual transmission.
The Honda BR-V 'Style' edition will be available across all variants. It also gets the special edition emblem along with a front guard, tailgate spoiler, body side moulding, front and rear protectors for the bumper. Prices for the petrol variant start from Rs 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and go up to Rs 12.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while diesel starts from Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
