Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Announces Plan for Financial Year 2018-19

After creating a new world record by becoming the only company in India and the world to add 1 million incremental sales in one year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today announced its plans for the Indian market for FY’18-19.In line with Honda’s business direction to Lead in India and the World with Quantity and Quality, Mr. Minoru Kato -President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “India is already the Number One contributor to Honda’s global two-wheeler business. Our record sales have set a solid foundation in 2017-18 and Honda 2wheelers India will further consolidate its position in 2018-19 as we get ready to lead the biggest paradigm shift of 2020. Moving ahead with the same momentum on back of customer demand, we will invest close to Rs. 800 crore as we aim for double-digit growth for the third consecutive year in a row as well.”In the pipeline from Honda during this fiscal are be one brand new model and 18 exciting upgrades of existing products. Network expansion will be the next step from making for India to delivering to India. Honda 2Wheelers India will further expand its reach to 6,000 touchpoints with key focus on hinterlands. Honda Best Deal network will expand to close at 250 touchpoints this year.With replacement period of two-wheelers coming down from 5-7 years to 3-5 years, Honda’s existing customer base of 36 million valued customers will drive new opportunities of growth. Aiming to lead in customer satisfaction, Honda will introduce Honda Joy Club – a unique customer loyalty program in 2018 itself.As part of future preparedness before the big jump to new BSVI norms in 2020, Honda’s cross-functional BS-VI task-force from sales, engineering, R&D, purchase and quality is working on the primary objective of strengthening quality, product planning with cost competitiveness.Internally, Honda has initiated the modernisation and unification of production constitution across all plants. This move will help Honda reap the benefit of higher productivity with efficiency and match product quality to world standards. Externally, Honda has pro-actively announced its BS-VI roadmap with its suppliers to ensure a smooth and timely product portfolio upgradation.To further differentiate brand Honda and strengthen its power among all stakeholders, Honda 2Wheelers India has created a new Brand and Communication operation. The new operation’s mandate includes Road safety promotion & Racing DNA of Honda through Motorsports.Elaborating on Honda’s performance in 2017-18, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “2017-18 was a historic year for Honda in more than one way. Honda 2Wheelers India is the only two-wheeler company in the world to grow at a pace witnessed never before, adding 1 million plus incremental customers in a single year. Led by strong demand in both domestic and exports front, Honda’s sales apexed at 6,123,886 units with 22% growth. Honda successfully consolidated leadership further in scooter segment while aggressively gaining new motorcycle customers. The aggressive launch of 4 brand new models, new capacity infusion and addition of 500 new outlets propelled Honda’s growth story further and set the solid foundation for future growth.”