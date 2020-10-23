Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Commences Export of SP125 Motorcycle to Europe

Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday said that it has commenced export of its next generation 125cc motorcycle - SP125 - to Europe. The motorcycle is exported via the 'CKD' (completely knocked-down) unit route.

"The transition from BSIV to BSVI was a challenging phase for Indian automobile industry. Honda 2Wheelers India converted this challenge into opportunity to export to advanced countries and have started exporting CKD kits of our 125cc Motorcycle SP125 to Europe," Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said in a statement.

"This is a testimony of our superior quality and technology as well as commitment to expand our global footprint. We are looking forward to expand to many new markets in future."

According to the statement, consignment carrying over 2,000 CKD kits of the SP125 to Europe have been dispatched since August 2020.

Also Watch:

"Its noteworthy that SP125 was the first BSVI motorcycle launched by Honda in India last year," the statement said.

"Powered by 19 new patent applications, the brand new SP125 BSVI has a completely new 125cc HET engine with eSP technology that delivers 16 per cent more mileage and packs in punch with as many as 9 segment first technology & features in SP125."

SP125 BSVI is currently being manufactured at Honda 2Wheelers' Tapukara Plant in Rajasthan.