Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Crosses 1,000 Dealership Milestone
With this, HMSI's total network count, including sales and service touchpoints, in the country has now crossed the 6,000th outlet mark.
New Honda Activa 125. Representational image. (Photo: Honda)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said it has crossed 1,000 dealership mark in the country. The company opened its 1,000th dealership in Zirakpur (Punjab). With this, HMSI's total network count, including sales and service touchpoints, in the country has now crossed the 6,000th outlet mark.
"This landmark achievement brings Honda closer to the hearts of its customers, who have reposed their trust in the brand," HMSI President & CEO Minoru Kato said in a statement.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had crossed the 20 lakh cumulative exports mark last year. The company had started exporting with Activa in 2001 and it took 14 years to cross the first 10 lakh cumulative exports mark. It had, however, taken only three years to export the latest 10 lakh units.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India had also recently launched the new Neo Sports Café inspired– Honda CB300R for Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The CB300R is available for sale through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route for the Indian market. The CB300R comes in two colours - Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.
