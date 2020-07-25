Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Crosses 11 Lakh Sales Mark For its BS-VI Models

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that its cumulative BS-VI two-wheeler sales have crossed 11 lakh sales mark in the domestic market.

HMSI began the sale of BS-VI offerings six months ahead of the deadline in India and ended fiscal 2019-20 with the industry highest BS-VI sales of over 6.5 lakh units.

Also Watch:

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It’s a matter of great pride for us at Honda, that our 11 advanced BS-VI models have won the vote of confidence and created a new joy of riding amongst Customers across India."

He added, "As many customers are now preferring personal mobility for safety and hygiene in the challenging times of new normal, Honda is unlocking new value with its many initiatives like online bookings, attractive retail finance schemes, industry-first up to 6 year’s warranty option etc.”