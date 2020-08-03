Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sells Over 3 Lakh Units in July, Exports Over 12,000 Units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced that its sales crossed 3 lakh units in July. After a quadruple jump in dispatches in June, Honda today announced that its total dispatches in July stood at 3,21,583 units – adding over 1 lac units compared to the previous month due to increasing demand for personal mobility in the COVID-19 era.

While July’20 domestic dispatch of 3,09,332 two-wheelers saw a strong 53 per cent growth over 2,02,837 two-wheelers sold in June’20; exports too accelerated to 12,251 units - up 52% over 8,042 units exported in June’20.

Noteworthy, July’20 is the first-month post unlock in FY’2020-21 that Honda’s domestic dispatches breached the 3 lac mark and exports too crossed the 10,000 units’ level.

Elaborating on the evolving market and July’20 sales trend, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Meeting market demand with safety and increased efficiency, Honda’s sales momentum continues to accelerate in the 3 months since resuming operations – jumping 400% from 54,000 in May to 2 lac units in June, and now breaching the 3 lac mark. Intermittent regional lockdowns across India slowed down the retail momentum gained in June as the percentage of operational network dropped to 80% in July. With India moving to Unlock 3.0, we are cautiously optimistic of the demand. While the physical inventory level at our dealerships is less than a month’s sales, giving us confidence is the growth in new enquiries on back of increasing acceptability of Honda’s newly launched BS-VI models with advanced technology & features.”