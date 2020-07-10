Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India Rolls Out Digital Platform for Sale of Two-Wheelers

Honda 2Wheelers India has today announced the launch of its digital ‘Online Booking’ platform on its official website.

Now customers can choose their favourite Honda 2Wheeler, select the variant, colour & Honda authorized dealer of their choice and complete their booking in 6 steps.

Emphasizing on enhancing digital engagement of customers with the brand, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Digitization is the key to connect with the contactless customer in this era of new normal. The Online booking platform on our official website maximizes customer convenience of booking their favourite Honda 2wheeler without stepping out. The entire vehicle selection and booking journey is secured and has been compressed into few simple clicks thus allowing customers to relax with peace of mind.”

Customers who wish to make their bookings can do so by clicking on the ‘Book Now’ tab. Next, the customer fills his personal information allowing system to share booking receipt later on their respective email id and mobile.

Thereon, the customer has to select category (motorcycle or scooter), model details (model name, colour and variant) and location (state, city). The intuitive system immediately shows the effective price of the model. Customer can select the dealership of their choice amongst the list of Honda authorized dealerships.

Also Watch:

The system then gives customers an option to review and make changes, if any, in their booking. Post verification, customers can choose their preferred secured payment option between PayTm, credit cards, debit cards, net banking, UPI Bhim to pay online booking amount of Rs. 1,999. The booking amount is directly transferred to the respective dealer selected by the Customer.

Once the payment is approved, the customer receives a Unique Booking Number via mail & SMS. This reference number has to be shared for all future communication with the dealership. The full booking amount will be refunded to customers without deducting any transaction charges.