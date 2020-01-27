Take the pledge to vote

Honda Motorcycle BS-VI Offerings Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark

Honda currently has three BS-VI models in their lineup including the Honda Activa BS-VI, SP 125 and Activa 6G.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle BS-VI Offerings Cross 1 Lakh Sales Mark
Honda SP 125. (Image source: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that its three BS-VI compliant models Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125 and Activa 6G have cumulatively crossed the 1,00,000 units’ sales mark.

Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to start mass availability of BS-VI two-wheelers, nearly half a year ahead of the mandated April 1, 2020 deadline. Since then, Honda continues to lead as only two-wheeler manufacturer with three BS-VI compliant models (Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125 and Activa 6G) already available in the market.

Thanking India for its overwhelming response for Honda’s BS-VI offerings, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda is proud to lead BS-VI transition in two-wheeler industry almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. Our advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up have started #AQuietRevolution. Giving more value to customers are Honda’s 6-year warranty package - a first in the two-wheeler industry (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) and attractive retail finance schemes with benefits up to Rs. 10,000 on our BS-VI line-up. The excitement will only grow as Honda’s BS-VI model line-up gets more robust and we move to 100% BS-VI production beginning February 2020.”

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

