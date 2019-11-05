Honda Motorcycle to Introduce 5 Brand New Models in India by Next Fiscal Year

In just 6 months of establishing its new premium big bike business vertical- Honda BigWing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has shared the overview of its next growth plans for customers in India.

Elaborating on Honda’s fun biking focus, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Globally Honda has a strong legacy of fun riding – be it for fun urban riding, super-sport racing, luxurious touring or even off-roading. Starting April’19, Honda spearheaded its new premium bike business identity under Silver Wing-Mark branded as - Honda BigWing.

Honda will unleash Phase II of its premium business vertical in the new BS-VI era. Customers can expect double the fun with 13 iconic global models including 5 brand new models. This will be supported by an exclusive network for sales and service in 75 cities.” Committed to providing the best from the worlds of racing, adventure and roadsters, Honda unveiled its 2020 European line up at EICMA 2019 with 3 of the total products unveiled to soon come to India.

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Heavily inspired by the RC213V MotoGP machine and its street-legal RC213V-S counterpart, the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is powered by the most powerful inline four-cylinder engine that Honda has ever made. The CBR1000RR-R will also be available in an SP variant.

CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

Powered by a lighter more powerful 1100cc parallel-twin engine – increasing both power and torque - the Africa Twin uses a lighter, narrower frame, improving both agility and comfort. The CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports stands apart, coming fully equipped for the long haul with a five-stage adjustable screen, three stage cornering lights, tubeless tyres and a 24.8L tank.

CB1000R

Honda’s flagship Neo-Sports Café naked machine – CB1000R – combines classic lines with a modern feel and exhilarating performance. Since its introduction, it has inspired a wide range of customisations, and for 2020, subtle cosmetic changes further enhance its premium look and commanding road presence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.