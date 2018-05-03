English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Volume Jumps 18 Percent in April, Crosses 6 Lakh Units Mark

Honda two-wheelers India also said its scooter sales crossed the 4-lakh volume mark for the first time in April.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2018, 5:46 PM IST
New Honda Activa 5G. (Image: Honda)
The second largest two-wheeler maker in India - Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported record volumes in April, crossing the 6-lakh units monthly sales milestone for the first time. The company said its April volumes touched 6,81,888 units, a growth of 18 percent over the same month a year ago. The company had closed FY18 with a 22 percent sales growth crossing the 6 million mark, which was two percentage points over its own target for the year. For the current year, the company has not specified a volume growth target but said it expects to grow in double digits.

The Japanese company also said its scooter sales crossed the 4-lakh volume mark for the first time in April notching up 4,23,527 units, which is 15 percent higher. Similarly, its bikes sales also crossed the 2 lakh units mark helping it for the first time overtake Bajaj Auto at 2,12,284, a growth of 16 percent.

On the export front, too, the Honda set a new record by shipping out 70 percent more units at 46,077 units.

"We started off the new financial year on a high note, setting record numbers in scooters, bikes and the overall volumes," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice-president for sales and marketing at HMSI told PTI. "When asked what led to this record numbers, he said, the minimum support price and the marriage season helped boost sales, along with new model launches. All our models have undergone changes with lots of features, which have been accepted by customers," he said.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
