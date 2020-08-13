Honda Offering Attractive Discounts of Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh on Select Models in August

With the festive season around, it is the perfect time for customers to buy their dream vehicle, availing all the discounts and offers. Honda has announced discount offers on various vehicles, including Amaze, WR-V, City 4th/5th Gen and Civic.

Check out all the offers here:

Honda Amaze: The sub-4 meter compact sedan from the Japanese manufacturer comes with exciting offers up to Rs 27,000, including petrol and diesel variants with BS6 engine. A customer will get a warranty of five years, with Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, Rs 6,000 loyalty bonus and Rs 4,000 as corporate discount.

Honda WR-V: With a BS6 compliant engine, the hatchback is available in both petrol and diesel variants. On buying WR-V, one can avail maximum discount of Rs 10,000, including Rs 6,000 as loyalty bonus and Rs 4,000 as corporate discount.

Honda City (4th Gen): If you are willing to buy 4th gen Honda City, you can get a cash discount worth Rs 25,000 on the sedan, along with an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 as corporate discount. Meanwhile, the V CVT trim comes with Rs 31,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs 600 loyalty bonus and Rs 8000 corporate discount.

Also Watch:

Honda City (5th Gen): The advanced version of fourth generation, City’s fifth generation also comes in petrol and diesel engine options. You can get a loyalty bonus Rs 6,000 on purchasing it.

Honda Civic: Another option in the sedan range offered by the automobile company is Honda Civic, coming with a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh for petrol version, while diesel version gets a cash discount of Rs 2.5 lakh. One also gets a loyalty bonus and corporate discount this month.