Honda Offering Attractive EMI Schemes on Select Motorcycles and Scooters in India

The COVID-19 outbreak has seen a significant drop in the sale of automobiles across the nation. In order to boost its sales, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have introduced various payment schemes.

Now, customers will be able to buy Honda Activa 6G and Honda Shine by paying 50 per cent EMI for a period of 3 months. The company has teamed up with some banks to provide these EMI offers.

Also Watch:

People, who are willing to pay for two-wheelers using IDFC First and HDFC Bank, will have to pay only half the amount of EMI for the first three months for loan tenure of 36 months.

Moreover, customers will also become eligible to gather upto 95 per cent of the loan amount. Those looking forward to paying for the bikes with a credit card will also enjoy several benefits.

By paying for any Honda two wheeler using a credit card from SBI, buyers will get a five per cent cash back offer. However one of the conditions regarding the deal are that the offers are applicable only for locally made models such as the Honda Activa 6G, CD110 Dream, Shine, SP125, Activa 125, Livo, Grazia and Dio. Also this offer is unavailable in certain selected showrooms across the country.

After the nation wide lockdown was called off, Honda accelerated its manufacture of units and models. Production had begun at the units in Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

The firm is looking forward to increasing its production as well as sales this month.