Honda Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 2.5 Lakh on Select Cars in October 2020

As the festive season approaches near in India, it has also seen a demand for personal transportation vehicles. Banking on demand most of the domestic automakers is offering great discounts and benefit deals to sell as many units in the festive season. Honda Cars India too has joined the bandwagon and announced offers including cash discounts, exchange benefits among others.

The models include the Amaze, the new Honda City, WR-V, Jazz and the Civic. Buyers get maximum benefits up to Rs 2.5 lakhs, depending on the model and variant. The offer is valid for online purchases or at any authorised dealership made across India. The discount offer is valid on purchases made between October 1 to 31.

Here is the list of model-wise offer details:

Honda Amaze

Honda’s entry level sedan model, the Amaze, is being offered with a maximum benefit of Rs 47,000 for the petrol variant and Rs 30,000 for the diesel version. Customers also get up to Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus for their old cars. An additional extended warranty package for the fourth and fifth year is worth Rs 12,000. The customers are also offered Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 cash discounts on the petrol and diesel models.

Honda City

The fifth-generation Honda Civic is being offered with an exchange bonus and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 30,000. The new-gen sedan will also be up for grabs with benefits up to Rs 30,000 under their new exchange scheme.

Also Wwatch:

Honda WR-V:

Honda’s subcompact SUV for the Indian market is now compliant with BS-VI standards. The WR-V is now offered with benefits up to Rs 40,000. It comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 across all its models. It also comes with a loyalty bonus or an exchange bonus of up to 15,000.

Honda Jazz:

Honda’s premium hatchback model the Jazz is offered with maximum benefits of Rs 40,000. It includes a cash bonus of up to 25,000 and an additional loyalty or exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Honda Civic:

The biggest benefit of them all is on the Civic, Honda’s premium sedan model which was recently updated to match BS6 standards of its new diesel engine variant. Honda is offering a maximum cash discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the diesel version and the petrol one with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh.

While Honda is keen to boost its sales in the festive season, its flagship model the CR-V and the old Honda City do not feature in the discount scheme.