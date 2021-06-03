Honda Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 33,000 on Select Models Till June 30 in India

Various parts of India are currently under lockdown due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus. It is obvious that during this period it was nearly impossible for brands to sell cars and other vehicles. So in order to give a boost to the sales in the month of June, Honda has announced some discounts and benefits for three of its offerings including, Amaze, WR-V, and the Jazz. This offer is limited till June 30. It is worth mentioning that currently there is no benefit available on the premium sedan, Honda City.

Here is a look at car wise discount being offered by Honda in this month:

Honda Amaze

The compact sedan offering of the Japanese car maker will be offered with benefits upto Rs 33,496. The car’s V and VX manual petrol variants will be available with a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000. Apart from that the buyer can also avail an exchange discount worth Rs 10,000. The manual petrol variant Amaze S is being made available with a cash discount and exchange discount worth Rs 15,000 each.

Honda WR-V

The four wheeler gets benefits of up to Rs 22,158. This is valid for all petrol and diesel variants. Honda WR-V will include a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and car exchange discount worth the same amount.

Honda Jazz

All variants will be made available with benefits of up to Rs 21,908. This is going to include a cash discount and exchange discounts up to Rs 10,000, each.

Meanwhile, Honda is working on its electric two wheelers which it intends to launch by 2024. Currently, it is being said that the automobile brand is developing two electric scooters and one motorcycle. Even though no details about specs and design have been revealed till now, the upcoming offerings are rumoured to be high-performance vehicles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here